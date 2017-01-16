Business breakfast seminar invitation

A free business breakfast seminar will take place at Willowbank Business Park, Millbrook, on Friday January 27, at 8.30 am.

The topic will be “Exporting within the EU and beyond Post Brexit –the challenges and rewards.”

The seminar is being organised through Larne Development Forum and LEDCOM and is sponsored by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

There will be three speakers who will focus, briefly, on various aspects of the subject.

Invest Northern Ireland will outline the range of support available to eligible businesses to help them identify and pursue market opportunities outside Northern Ireland.

Suzanne Hill of Handel Export, one of the UK’s most experienced and respected export consultants, will speak on the challenges and opportunities presented by exporting in a post BREXIT environment and how businesses can become “export ready”.

In the past 15 years, Suzanne has helped over 700 companies establish new sales channels in 60 countries.

She is as comfortable helping first time exporters get a foothold in a new market as she is consolidating existing deals for multi-national organisations.

Stealth Translations Ltd. a local innovative company, based in Willowbank Business Park , will present a case study highlighting the opportunities and challenges of exporting for small businesses.

For more than ten years, Stealth has been providing high quality, technical translation services to and from any language using any electronic format. Its specialities include translation, interpretation, transcription, voice over, localisation and certification.

Afterwards, there will be a short discussion session about the impact of Brexit.

Speaking ahead of the seminar, Alderman Maureen Morrow said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is keen to support local businesses through providing advice and information about issues relevant to them. In a difficult and uncertain economic climate, businesses need to be well-informed and ready for any new challenges and opportunities that may emerge with the impact of Brexit being one of the most topical issues to consider at present. Local businesses who are considering expanding into new markets through exporting will learn a lot from this free seminar topic and are encouraged to attend.“

For further information or to book a place on the seminar, please contact Geraldine Smyth at LEDCOM on 028 28 270742 or email info@ledcom.org