Business breakfast at Willowbank

Willowbank Business Park, Millbrook, Larne will be the venue for the latest in a recent series of free business seminars, organised through Larne Development Forum and LEDCOM and sponsored by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The focus will be on addressing the challenges for businesses in the hospitality sector and the speaker will be Colin Neill, Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster.

Colin joined the industry body of Northern Ireland’s hospitality and tourism industry as Chief Executive in August 2008. It represents an industry which sustains 60,000 jobs and contributing around £1bn annually to the NI economy. Colin holds an MBA from the Ulster University, is a member of the Institute of Directors and the Northern Ireland Assembly and Business Trust.

Colin is also a board member and audit committee chair of Tourism Northern Ireland (Formerly NITB).

At the seminar Colin will highlight the challenges facing the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland including increased competition, skills shortages, customer expectations, the rise of digital marketing, the burden of legislation compliance and Tax and VAT related issues. In particular Colin will share how businesses can meet the challenges positively and effectively by focusing on customer service.

Speaking before the seminar Alderman Maureen Morrow, Chair of Larne Development Forum, said: “Businesses in the hospitality sector face many challenges to remain profitable in an ever more competitive environment.Breakfast is available from 8.00am and the seminar will commence at 8.30am To book your place contact Geraldine Smyth at 028 28 270742. E mail info@ledcom.org