Bill marks 20th year as chair of Carrickfergus Enterprise

Larne man Bill Adamson has spoken of his pride at being elected chairman of Carrickfergus Enterprise for a landmark 20th year.

Bill took up the position in 1997 at one of Northern Ireland’s oldest enterprise agencies.

During his tenure Carrickfergus Enterprise has more than doubled its work space offering, from 20,000 sq ft of industrial units to 54,000 sq ft of flexible workspace, high tech offices, admin areas, and conference and training facilities. There are plans for further expansion to cater for increased demand.

Mr Adamson said: “It is a great honour to be elected chairman for a 20th year. I am very proud of our team and how they have secured the sustainability of not only our own business but of the many hundreds of local businesses who have been supported by Carrickfergus Enterprise in the past 20 years.

“In 1997 we offered heavy industrial space to local businesses. It was very much in demand, and still remains at capacity, but technology has now created entire industries that are much less physical in nature.

“As a result, high tech offices and collaborative workspaces are the new norm for early stage businesses. Building communities of entrepreneurs who together form a self-sustaining eco-system, a powerful network of businesses, is one key component of the modern start-up scene.

“Today’s growing industries are in areas such as software development and cyber security. These start-ups are capable of enjoying the low-overhead ‘kitchen table’ status for longer than ever, so the workspace needs of early stage companies has changed dramatically.

“Looking back at the changes of the last 20 years, many would have been difficult to predict. For businesses including our own, the key to success is adaptation. We’re looking forward to the next 20 years and how we can continue to support the next generation of businesses in Carrickfergus and beyond.”