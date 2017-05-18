Arson hit hairdressers to open new salon

Two hairdressers whose salon was gutted in an arson attack on Easter Monday will open a new Main Street outlet next week.

Kerry and Julie Withers, formerly of Hair by Jakk, have announced that they are setting up a new salon named Halo.

They will be joined by trainees Jordan and Lauren.

A phone line is up and running and the salon will be taking calls from Tuesday onwards on 028 282 79634

All clients will be contacted with all details personally.

A Just Giving crowdfunding appeal set up to help the ladies reopen their business has raised £3,347. A target of £4,000 has been set.

Donations came pouring in from 178 supporters and offers of help from numerous others including a hairdresser in Coleraine.

The Hair by Jakk salon was burnt out after a car was reversed into the building and set on fire.