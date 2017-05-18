Search

Arson hit hairdressers to open new salon

The aftermath of one of the recent arson attacks in Larne

The aftermath of one of the recent arson attacks in Larne

Two hairdressers whose salon was gutted in an arson attack on Easter Monday will open a new Main Street outlet next week.

Kerry and Julie Withers, formerly of Hair by Jakk, have announced that they are setting up a new salon named Halo.

They will be joined by trainees Jordan and Lauren.

A phone line is up and running and the salon will be taking calls from Tuesday onwards on 028 282 79634

All clients will be contacted with all details personally.

A Just Giving crowdfunding appeal set up to help the ladies reopen their business has raised £3,347. A target of £4,000 has been set.

Donations came pouring in from 178 supporters and offers of help from numerous others including a hairdresser in Coleraine.

The Hair by Jakk salon was burnt out after a car was reversed into the building and set on fire.