£100m investment proposes 600 new Larne dwellings

Proposals have been unveiled to build more than 600 new homes in a £100 million investment in the Larne area.

Nuport Developments Ltd is proposing to build private, residential dwellings at the Larne West area off the Ballyboley Road, and on the Ballyhampton Road.

An example of one of the proposed house types.

The developer is now consulting with the public on these plans, which will be shown at two public exhibitions on September 14 and 15.

The development at Ballyboley would include around 500 new family homes which will include a mixture of detached, semi-detached, townhouses and a small number of apartments.

The proposed scheme on the Ballyhampton Road envisages 135 residential family homes.

A total of 120 construction jobs are expected to be created over a 5-10 year period, injecting £100 million into the local economy, if the project gets the green light.

A street view of the proposed development.

Bryan Orr, representing Nuport Developments, said: “We are really pleased to show our plans to build high-quality, bespoke family homes here in Larne. This is a period of consultation with the local community in both areas, and we are keen to reach out and hear back from people living in the area.

“If granted planning permission, we would begin work immediately, creating many construction jobs during a building project that could last up to ten years at the Larne West site. The investment will also mean a huge boost for the local economy.

“The demand for new family homes in the Larne area is significant and these are our proposals to bring forward quality developments on land that has already been zoned for residential development.

“We are already on the ground on the Ballyboley Road and are firmly committed to building homes in both areas.”

The dates and times for each pre-application public event in Larne are as follows:

Ballyhampton Road - Thursday 14 September, 12-7pm at Milbrook Community Centre, Drumahoe Road.

Larne West (Ballyboley Road) - Friday 15 September, 12-7pm at Linn Road Community Centre, Linn Road.