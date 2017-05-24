Boost for Claire’s power chair fund

Two fundraisers have boosted Paralympian Claire Taggart’s power chair appeal.

Last Tuesday, a table quiz was held at Mattie Moore’s, Cairncastle, by Sonya Taylor and family, raising the sum of £125.

Ballygally Community Development Association, which helped Claire start her boccia career, in the local hall, gave a donation of £200 presented by Claire Kincaid and Anne Lennon.

Both donations have been gratefully received.

Claire’s mum Maggie has thanked everyone for their generosity.