Books of condolence opened in Mid and East Antrim

Residents of Mid and East Antrim stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester following Monday night’s terror atrocity, the Mayor has said.

Books of condolence for the victims of the Manchester attack opened in Mid and East Antrim on Wednesday morning.

The Borough’s Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, expressed her sympathies at The Braid in Ballymena.

The First Citizen has also written to the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and Lord Mayor of Manchester City Council, Councillor Eddy Newman.

Cllr Wales wrote: “It was with great shock and sadness that I learned of the dreadful terror attack at the Manchester Arena on the evening of 22 May 2017, which resulted in the loss of so many lives and left many others seriously injured.

“It has been extremely difficult to hear of the many young lives that have been lost as a result of this act of terrorism.

“On behalf of Council and the Borough of Mid and East Antrim, I wish to offer you and the people of Manchester our sincere condolences at this sad time.

“May I assure you that our thoughts and prayers are with you, your administration and the people of your city at this difficult time.

“We stand in solidarity with you as you endeavour to overcome this dreadful atrocity.”

Members of the public are invited to sign the books of condolence at The Braid, Carrickfergus Civic Centre and Smiley Buildings, Larne. Flags are also flying at half-mast at the three sites.

Cllr Wales added: “We offer our heartfelt sympathies to those bereaved and injured in the heinous incident at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

“Manchester is a city many of us know well. It is renowned for the spirit and resolve of its people.

“Residents of Mid and East Antrim stand firmly with them during their darkest of hours, and we offer our sympathy and unwavering support in the days, weeks and months ahead.”