‘Bonfires’ parade in Larne estate

Cairncastle Flute Band will be holding a parade on Saturday July 8.

This will commence at 4.00pm at Antiville bonfire and will proceed to Craigyhill bonfire.

The organisers say that the aim of this event is to “interact with the local community and everyone having fun”.

They are inviting local children to attend accompanied by an adult and walk as a children’s colour party for part or all of the walk. Hand-held flags will also be distributed.

Another event to be held by the band will be a ‘Sash Bash’ held in Larne Pigeon Club on the Twelfth night. Music will be provided by DJ Stewart, Cairncastle Flute Band. Also Cairncastle Veterans’ Flute Band will be playing a few tunes.

Any former Cairncastle band member is welcome to play with the veterans on the night.

Flutes and drums will be provided for a bit of fun and meet up with old band friends. Admission £3 and everyone is welcome.