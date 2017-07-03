Bonfire builders given safety advice

Bonfire builders in Millbrook attended a bonfire safety talk on Friday evening.
The event was organised by the PSNI in association with partner agencies, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Some great advice was delivered by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service about staying safe on the Eleventh night whilst we addressed the issue of bonfire related anti-social behaviour.
“If you are attending a bonfire this year, please stay safe and look out for others. Police and fire crews working on the night will be doing so for your safety, so please respect that.”
