Birds of prey are coming to Larne Museum event

Birds of Prey will be the theme of an information and activities session at Larne Museum and Arts Centre at the start of next month.

On Saturday, May 6, there will be a display with birds of prey, with a presentation by Ian Patterson of Flying Falcons and an opportunity to get close to the birds.

The Carnegie building event takes place between 11am and 12 noon on that day, meanwhile later in the afternoon there will be a children’s art workshop on the theme, delivered by Kim McCausland.

Admission to the art workshop is £10 per child to cover the cost of materials, and collage or papier mache balloons will be made for the children to take home with them.

Those taking part are advised to wear old clothes or bring an apron, and pre-booking with the Museum is essential for the workshop.