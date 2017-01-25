‘Big Brother’ will be watching Belfast to Larne rail passengers

A new security measure is to be introduced on the Belfast to Larne railway line.

Body cameras will be used across the NI Railways network to deter anti-social behaviour on trains.

They will be in operation on the Belfast to Larne line in the coming weeks.

Body cameras are mobile CCTV devices which will be worn by staff across the rail network at different times and locations, including services for major events such as concerts and sports matches.

Veronica McKinney, assistant rail service delivery manager, said: “We have examined industry-wide best practice on the use of body cameras, whose aim is to deter anti-social or unacceptable behaviour on our trains or at our stations.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to any anti-social behaviour and these cameras would act as an evidence gathering mechanism in the event of such behaviour.

“Safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority and the introduction of these body cameras is another step in ensuring this.

“If bus or train crew or station staff witness an incident of anti-social behaviour, it is reported.

“Translink continues to operate a reward scheme, which offers up to £1,000 reward to anyone who gives evidence leading to a successful prosecution.”