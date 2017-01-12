‘Bedroom tax will cause anxiety’ MLA

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has warned of serious consequences for tenants if the controversial bedroom tax is introduced as the Assembly faces collapse.

Mr. Dickson said that this tax, which had been put on hold, will cause “stress and anxiety” .

So-called bedroom tax is an under occupancy charge or spare room subsidy - a change to Housing Benefit entitlement that could mean recipients would receive less in housing benefit if they live in a housing association or council property that is deemed to have one or more spare bedrooms.

Communities minister Paul Givan has stated that a scheme proposed by the finance minister to mitigate the impact of the ‘bedroom tax’ is not possible.

However, he has said that he is continuing to explore “alternative options”.

Under the Fresh Start deal, the executive agreed to fund a policy preventing its implementation in Northern Ireland.

But the legislation to allow this to take effect has not been passed by Stormont.

If mitigating measures cannot be introduced, more than 30,000 households face having their housing benefit reduced next month.

The tax is expected to cost those affected an average of £20 a week and would apply to those living in Housing Executive, social housing and private rented accommodation.

Mr. Dickson went on to say that among those most affected could be young single fathers or even carers nursing a sick partner.

“There are very vulnerable groups of people who could be affected,” he noted.

The Housing Rights organisation is seeking urgent meetings to try to avert the introduction of the levy and insists that an alternative solution must be found.