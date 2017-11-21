BE AWARE: Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland.

An update from the UK's national weather service says the rainfall, between 6am and 2pm, could cause flooding and travel disruption.

"Heavy rain is expected across the south and east of Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning and into early afternoon. Spray and flooding will probably make journey times longer. Bus and train services may also be affected," reads a statement on met office.gov.uk.

The chief forecaster's assessment warned of 'heavy and persistent rain' and that 'many places will see 15-20mm of rain with 25mm in places'.