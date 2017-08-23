BBC chef to cook at First Larne

BBC Radio Ulster’s resident chef Paula McIntyre will host a cookery demonstration at First Larne Presbyterian Church Hall, on Friday September 8, at 7.30 pm.

Paula cooks live on John Toal’s “Saturday Magazine” show.

The cost of admission is £10. All proceeds will be in aid of St. Cedma’s new church hall building fund.

The building project, a single-storey community building, capable of seating up to 200 people and with 33 parking spaces is expected to cost in the region of £500,000.

Tickets are available from St. Cedma’s parish office by ringing 28 274633; First Larne Presbyterian Church office 28 269968; Larne Tourist Information Centre; Elaine Lee on 07712 775257.