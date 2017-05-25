Ballymena ‘Caradise’ show will delight petrolheads

Ballymena will be a petrolhead ‘caradise’ on Saturday, June 3, with thousands expected to attend the hugely popular Carfest and Truck Show.

Gates will open at Ballee Playing Fields at 11am and a spectacular five and a half hours of motor mania and top class entertainment will follow.

Wee Joe Lamont

As always the event raises vital funds for charities with this year’s donations going to MacMillan Cancer Support and ‘Joe’s Amazing Journey’. which supports Ballymena boy, Joe Lamont in his battle against a debilitating health condition. Joe was born with a rare kidney condition - autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease. He has had to have both his kidneys removed and has had a number of serious illnesses in his short life.

Aside from the best in vehicles and motorsport events, visitors will be treated to live classic rock and country music performances from the main stage throughout the day.

The Official Strongman ‘Irish Grand Prix’ will also be staged on site.

And, if it’s thrills you are after the stunt arena will feature breathtaking performances at regular intervals.

Admission is just £7 and children under 12 go free.