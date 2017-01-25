Ballycarry rail passenger recovers from terrifying ordeal

A rail passenger is recovering after a terrifying ordeal at Ballycarry halt yesterday (Wednesday).

The man was waiting on the platform for the 6.15 pm service to Larne when he suffered a seizure.

His sister said that when he had taken ill, someone snatched his iPhone from him and was then believed to have boarded the train to Larne.

She indicated that the phone was later traced to Newington Avenue in Larne.

This location was then reported to the PSNI and the phone company which placed a bar on it.

The phone was later passed to police.

Commenting on social media, the man’s sister said: “Phone has now been handed in to the police station - totally smashed up. Want to say thanks to all who have commented/shared etc. It’s nice to see that other people are equally confused and appalled by the actions of this person/people.”