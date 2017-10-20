Ballycarry Festival of Remembrance

Ballycarry’s annual Festival of Remembrance will be held in the community centre on Friday, November 10.

It will be preceded with a short service and wreath laying at the village war memorial at 7.15pm, to which everyone is welcome.

The Festival will include a focus on the centenary of Passchendaele and the 75th anniversary of US troops arriving in Northern Ireland.

Magheramorne Silver Band will be performing at the event as will flautist Ami Ogilby with readers also taking part along with pupils from Ballycarry Primary School.

The event is organised by Ballycarry and District Community Association and gets underway at 8pm in the community centre.