Audience enjoys 'showstopping' evening at Larne High

Local charities have benefited from an evening of musical entertainment organised by the Rotary Club of Larne.

‘Showstoppers’ featured the talents of Londonderry Musical Society and the Britannia Concert Band.

One of the many performers at Showstoppers 2017.



The concert took place on November 17 at Larne High and coincided with the school’s 60th anniversary.



With a light programme including well-known musical themes from stage and screen, the evening aimed to raise funds for Rotary charities and the Northern Ireland Hospice.



A spokesperson for the Rosary Club of Larne said: “The Club would like express thanks to Dr Stephen Reid for the use of Larne High School as the venue for the performance and the PTA who provided refreshments at the Interval.



“The Club is also indebted to the sponsors Larne Community Media Ltd and Inver Garden Centre and would like to thank all those who helped to make the event such an enjoyable evening.

Mayor Councillor Paul Reid addresses the audience at the start of the performance.