Armed men force their way into house

A gun was pointed at the occupants of a house at Burneys Mews in Newtownabbey during an aggravated burglary in the early hours of this morning (January 1, 2017).

It was reported that shortly before 2.25am a number of men, one carrying a suspected firearm and one carrying a knife, forced their way into a house in the area.

The men pointed the firearm at a number of people who were in the house at the time and threatened them. The men then made off from the house.

Nothing was stolen during the incident and none of the occupants of the house were injured but were left shaken by their ordeal.

Detective Sergeant Emme Wallace is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 300 of 01/01/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.