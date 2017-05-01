Appeal launched to trace missing teen

Police are appealing for information to help trace missing teenager, Conor Snoddy (14).

A police spokesperson said: “Conor, who resides in the Carrickfergus area, failed to return home as expected on the evening of April 29.

“We believe Conor is in the Carrick/Larne area, possibly in the company of several of his friends.

“If you see Conor, know where he may be, or can assist police in locating him, then please give us a call on 101 quoting reference number 69 30/04/17.”