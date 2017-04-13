Annual antiques and crafts fair to be held in Whitehead

The East Antrim branch of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI (formerly the Leukaemia Research Fund) will hold its annual antiques and crafts fair in Whitehead on Saturday April 29.

The event will take place at the Brown Memorial Hall (beside Presbyterian Church), King’s Road, from 10.30 am until 4.30 pm.

There will be a wide range of stalls featuring goods such as old tools; kitchenware; ceramics; silver; art Royal Doulton; Beswick China; quilted cushions; Belleek China; handcrafted jewellery; knitwear; decoupage; local photography; brooches; bags and buttons; jams; marmalades; chutneys and jellies; glass and linens; children’s books; trinkets and treasures; cakes; biscuits and traybakes; plants; crafts and cards.

Last year’s fair raised approximately £1,600 for research into leukaemia, lymphoma and associated blood cancers. The research is carried out at the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology at City Hospital.