Amy adds to her collection of dancing titles

Irish dancer Amy McCambridge, from Larne, is now Southern national champion, Ulster champion, All-Ireland champion, British champion and Foley/Wilson champion.
Amy, aged 11, is a pupil of the Royal Tara Dance Academy.
Picture kindly contributed.
