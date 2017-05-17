‘American Dreams’ set to open Larne festival

Final rehearsals are over and a journey across the Atlantic is about to begin.

The cast of “American Dreams”, being staged in the McNeill Theatre, in Larne, on Thursday evening, at 7.30pm, is set to tell the story of many of those who sailed from Larne from 1717 onwards.

The drama and musical performance will include actual accounts from emigrants and news songs and poetry composed to celebrate the achievement of the Scotch-Irish.

The event will kick off the Friends’ Goodwill festival.

Writer David Hume has also written complementary text for an exhibition, currently being produced by the local council.

Tickets for American Dreams are available free from Larne Tourist Information Centre.