Alzheimer’s to benefit from ‘Ginger’ match

A ‘grand charity match’ in memory of the late ‘Ginger’ Brown will be held at the ground of Wellington Rec FC next month.

The game which will feature Newington Rangers Old Boys versus a combined Blue Circle/Glynn team will kick off at 5pm on Saturday, June 10.

Admission to the event and subsequent entertainment is £5.

Music on the evening will be provided by Sandy and Steven and there will be a late bar.

All proceeds from the event will go to Alzheimer’s Prom Friendship Group.