£65,000 flood relief scheme for Carnlough

Carnlough will benefit from a “one in 100 year level of flood protection” thanks to a £65,000 flood defence scheme.

The scheme, launched by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is designed to protect residential and commercial properties in the Bridge Street area of the village.

A DfI spokesperson said: “The scheme will replace the existing 70 metres length of ad hoc defences with a 2.7m high reinforced concrete floodwall.

“This will provide the village with a one in 100 year level of flood protection from the river.

“The construction works, estimated to cost £65k, started on November and are planned to be completed by February 2017.

“Further drainage works which involved the diversion of a culverted stretch of watercourse at Beachlands Estate in Carnlough were completed earlier this year and cost just over £120k.”

Sinn Fein councillor James McKeown welcomed the measures.

“Flooding had been a major problem in the village,” he stated.

“The last time that Beachlands flooded was three to four years ago when 60 to 70 houses were affected. The Bridge Street part involved six to seven houses and a couple of businesses. This will make a huge difference to people in Carnlough, it will give them peace of mind.”

Sinn Fein MLA Oliver McMullan described the scheme as “very reassuring for villagers.”

“With these measures people can feel safe that if the waters rise it will prevent any flooding in future,” he stated.

“I brought this issue up at the last Agricultural Committee meeting to the River’s agency to advise that Carnlough needed to be dealt with.

“I commend Cllr McKeown for his work at council level and thank the Ministers involved, Chris Hazzard and Michelle O’Neill.

“We will also be looking at Carnlough’s sea defences, they will inspect them to make sure they can withstand anything and Carnlough gets its fair share of flood prevention measures.”