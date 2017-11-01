£4000 funding for Mae Murray Foundation

Lidl Northern Ireland announced Mae Murray Foundation as one of the recipients of funding from its Community Works initiative, with the Larne based community group receiving a £4,000 donation.

£6,000 was made available through each of Lidl’s 38 stores across Northern Ireland and has subsequently been divided between the shortlisted groups.

Mae Murray Foundation was voted overall winner at the Larne store receiving £4,000 of the fund, and runners up, Good Morning Larne and Larne Renovation Generation, will both receive £1,000 each.

Mae Murray Foundation believes that any area across Northern Ireland should not be off limits for families of mixed abilities due to a lack of appropriate facilities for those with additional needs. The Mae Murray Foundation fundraises and lobbies to campaign for change and provides vital equipment that allows wheelchair users better access to a wide number of public facilities and beaches. Founder of the charity Alix Crawford said: “We would like to thank Lidl for their donation. Many people, have never felt sand running through their fingers or experienced the thrill of being in the sea, due to the inaccessibility of beaches, and we look forward to continuing to ‘Create Change Together’ .”