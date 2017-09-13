Windsor Park appearance for Carrick College footie fan

A Carrickfergus College year eight pupil had the night of his life recently as a mascot for the Northern Ireland team.

Joel McMenamin entered a competition to be a mascot and get on the pitch at the start of a World Cup qualifier and his dream came true on August 20 when he received the phone call while on a family holiday to Spain.

Joel was mascot for the Group C Northern Ireland v Czech Republic game on Monday, September 4, and even made it into the programme.