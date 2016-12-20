Whitehead and Carrickfergus students celebrating success

Two local students are celebrating success after winning top awards at the annual Ulster University Business School’s Student Awards.

Amy Grant, from Whitehead, and a former pupil of Belfast High School, who is currently studying for an MSc in Marketing, won the Shredbank Award for Excellence for being the Best Entrepreneurial Marketing in Practice Student.

Recent BSc Hons Business Studies graduate Lynsey Turner, a former pupil of Carrickfergus Grammar School, was awarded the First Trust Prize for achieving the highest mark in the accounting/finance specialism in the awards which are organised by the Department of Marketing, Entrepreneurship and Strategy.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Dr Danielle McCartan-Quinn, Head of the Department, said: “These Awards recognise the top performers across the range of marketing, entrepreneurship and strategy related programmes.

“The Ulster University Business School prides itself on delivering courses which enable students to not only reach their academic potential but also allow them to experience the subjects through practical application, developing skills and raising ambition. The fact that so many of our leading private sector companies and professional bodies are engaged with both the Awards and the learning experience at the Ulster University Business School is testament to the importance of the integrated approach towards preparing students for careers across the business sector.”

A total of 15 sponsored awards were presented. Sponsors included Wrightbus, First Trust Bank, Hastings Hotels, Moy Park, CIM, CAI, CIMA, Marketing Institute of Ireland, Whale, Shredbank, and Pure Running.