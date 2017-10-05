Well known County Antrim ceilidh band release first CD

A County Antrim band have embarked on their first foray into the recording world.

“My Kind of Music” is Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band’s inaugural CD.

The title of this live recording is taken from a comment the band receives time and time again ...”That’s my kind of music”.

The album comprises eight very different tracks.

From a lively quickstep and a jaunty 2/4 pipe march to a graceful waltz, the tracks are varied in style and pace. It also includes the band’s popular arrangement of Highland Cathedral - one of the most requested tunes they play.

The Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band (www.alastairscott.com) have played music together for well over 15 years, with founder members Larne accordionist Amanda Hopper (née Robinson) and Ballymoney accordionist Kenny Mitchell at the helm.

Amanda plays piano accordion and Midi bass while Kenny plays a five-row button accordion.

Trevor Hopper joins them on the drums and Ruth Clarke holds it all together, calling the dances at ceilidhs and also plays the piano.

Amanda said: “We feel it’s important to have a band that is friendly, approachable and always smiling.

“We like to think we meet this criteria.”

The Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band perform at a wide range of events and have even featured in a Hallmark movie ‘The Cabin’.

This year, they were nominated as one of the top 10 wedding entertainment acts in the province at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2017.