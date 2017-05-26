Ulidia College ‘Eco Warriors’ wage war on litter at Carrick Castle

Pupils from Ulidia Integrated College’s Eco Team continue to make a clean sweep when it comes to taking care of their environment.

Its members most recently undertook a litter picking activity at Carrickfergus Castle car park supported by ISL recycling who work closely with Ulidia Integrated College to maintain their ‘zero waste’ status.

ISL recycling provided litter pickers and high visibility vests for the activity, as well as professional disposal of the gathered waste.

The group were delighted to find little waste but were able to collect a full bag of mixed paper and dry recyclable waste and a lot of polystyrene waste which they concluded could prove harmful to wildlife if consumed.

The eco team were pleased to have been shortlisted in the Green Award category of the 10th anniversary Irish News Workplace and Employment Awards which focus on links between businesses and workplaces, in their case, the relationship that the college have built up with ISL recycling over the past six years.

The relationship began at the planning stages of the zero waste project, when a representative from ISL came to the college to meet the eco team. With Ulidia partnered with ISL, the college became the first zero waste school in Northern Ireland. Over the years the college has visited ISL recycling plant with their learners and ISL have visited the college to talk to learners as part of their annual Green Day event.

The relationship was developed further in 2014 when ISL partnered Ulidia within the ISL eco-challenge and together they created an energy app.

The energy app is free to download from the school home page, and aims to help KS3 learners with their science and geography studies.