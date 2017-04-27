Tasty line up for foodies at Allianz Garden Show Ireland

Antrim Castle Gardens will be transformed into a foodie’s heaven from May 5-7 during the Allianz Garden Show Ireland.

As well artisan producers selling their wares and al fresco dining with some of Ireland’s top street food producers, resident chef Paula McIntrye will be working alongside cookery writer and TV presenter Thane Prince, on May 6.

The Food NI Pavilion will be jammed pack with appetising treats to take home with a diverse range on offer from craft beers to dry cured bacon, not forgetting good old soda bread baked in situ by the Krazi Baker.

Visitors to the Show will then be able to step outside and dine alfresco in the Click Energy Relax & Recharge Area. They will continue to be spoilt for choice with the award-winning Broughgammon Farm serving up their famous goat burgers alongside Born and Raised Waffles creating their delicious handcrafted Liege waffles.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Marketing & Communications for Allianz Ireland, said: “Celebrating local heritage at the Show this year will be dedicated artisan producers who have honed their skills using traditional methods to create outstanding produce that visitors will enjoy.”

With a renewed focus on gardens this year there will be more to inspire every level of gardener with a warm welcome being extended to Joe Swift from BBC Gardeners World, who will be sharing his extensive knowledge during a series of talks on Friday, May 5. To find out more, visit www.gardenshowireland.com