SVP support for families’ back to school costs plight

Even with government assurance that uniform grants will not be cut for the 2017/18 school year, thousands of families across Northern Ireland are facing the desperate situation of having to find enough money to purchase essential school clothing for their children, according to the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP).

SVP has a presence in communities right across Northern Ireland and its volunteers have seen that this issue is affecting thousands of families, who are struggling to get by.

The charity is doing its bit to help those in need by offering low cost pre-used official school uniform items in its 32 Vincent’s shops across Northern Ireland including ‘Vincents’ which is located at Cushendall Road, in Ballymena.

Anne Crossan, Regional Retail Services Manager for SVP, explains: “We are a volunteer-led organisation and our priority is to help alleviate poverty in local communities.

“Our volunteers operate at such a grass-roots level across Northern Ireland that we understand and see, first-hand, the extent of issues such as this, that make a real difference to individuals, families and communities themselves. One of SVP’s support services is our Vincent’s shops which stock pre-loved clothing and we have noticed more and more families specifically asking if we have school uniform items.

“While there is a government-funded uniform grants’ scheme, the allocation per pupil only touches the tip of the iceberg of what realistically is needed by a student.

“The cost of a basic secondary or grammar school uniform and PE kit can be daunting, in most cases in excess of £200.

“This is a challenging amount for most families, particularly those with more than one child who simply don’t have money like this available and it adds huge pressure to those who may already be struggling to meet bills. However, the same uniform items in our shops would be a fraction of the price and in very good condition.

“Through our shops, families have the option of purchasing even one or two of the regulatory items at a reduced price, freeing up money to spend elsewhere.”

Anne added: “In light of this increasing demand for uniform items, we are calling for the public to help by donating previously used uniform pieces at any time of the year, which are still in good condition, into any of our charity shops across Northern Ireland.

“Just call in with outgrown items or even school equipment that is no longer needed and this could alleviate some of the pressures on another family.

“All donations are gratefully received and funds raised go back into supporting the work of SVP across local areas.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about St Vincent de Paul NI, can call 02890 351561 or email info@svpni.co.uk.