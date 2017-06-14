Supersonic volunteer

David Hart of Carrickfergus applies a sander to a Phantom jet fighter, as a volunteer with the Ulster Aviation Society. David is one of dozens of workers who are busy restoring historic machines in the Society’s 30-aircraft collection in its display hangars at the Maze/Long Kesh development site in Lisburn.
Members of the registered charity will be bringing aircraft to about 20 different community events throughout N.Ireland this year. www.ulsteraviationsociety.org
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.