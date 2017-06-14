Supersonic volunteer

David Hart of Carrickfergus applies a sander to a Phantom jet fighter, as a volunteer with the Ulster Aviation Society. David is one of dozens of workers who are busy restoring historic machines in the Society’s 30-aircraft collection in its display hangars at the Maze/Long Kesh development site in Lisburn.

Members of the registered charity will be bringing aircraft to about 20 different community events throughout N.Ireland this year. www.ulsteraviationsociety.org