Stunning aerial photographic exhibition

A wonderful exhibition of unique aerial photographs goes on display in Carrickfergus Library from June 10.
These stunning photographs of the east and north Antrim coastline between Carrickfergus and Castlerock give a perspective rarely seen of the beauty of our shoreline.
The images are photographed in 4K super HD and the resulting photographs have a definition that is truly remarkable.
These very special photographs have been captured by Peter Steele who despite being wheelchair bound is fast becoming a photographer of note.
The exhibition runs until July 8 and admission is free.
