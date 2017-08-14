Student Megan on Cloud Nine after completing Novosco Camp

A student of St Killian’s College has successfully completed the prestigious five-day Novosco Cloud Camp.

Megan McKillop was presented with a certificate to mark her achievement at the culmination of the camp organised by Novosco and supported by Almac Group at Belfast Metropolitan College’s Titanic Quarter Campus.

Free to students aged 16-17 who are enrolled at schools and colleges throughout Northern Ireland, it provided first-hand experience in the management and development of IT infrastructure in a fun learning environment.

Professional IT engineers and Belfast Met lecturers facilitated the camp, which also included a tour of Novosco’s headquarters at Catalyst in Belfast to allow students to see a world-class managed cloud company in action. In addition to free registration, all participants were provided with a free Raspberry Pi computer to keep.

Areas covered at the Novosco Cloud Camp included: networking, Python programming, basic HTML programming, and creating virtual servers.

Novosco Managing Director, Patrick McAliskey, said: “Cloud Camp was a real success in 2016 and again we had a big response this year in terms of applicants, making 2017 a thriving success too.

“We know that there is demand for IT skills in Northern Ireland and that this will grow. But it is evident from the registrations we’ve had in Cloud Camp that there is also real interest in IT careers.

“At Novosco we work hard to develop and retain the expertise we have, but with that comes the responsibility to support the development of the generation of IT infrastructure engineers, skilled programmers and future developers. The Novosco Cloud Camp is just one part of our commitment to supporting the future of the industry and growing the talent pool in Northern Ireland.”

Novosco is a managed cloud provider with clients in the public, private and voluntary sectors across the UK and Ireland, including Premiership football teams, police forces, some of the UK’s largest health trusts and many of NI’s top companies. Employing 150 people, Novosco has offices in Belfast, Manchester, Dublin, and Cork.