St MacNissi’s pupils win through to Credit Union Quiz area stage

A team from St MacNissi’s Primary are a step closer to the final of the Credit Union Schools’ Quiz after winning the Larne heat.

Each year the Irish League of Credit Unions, an association of over 400 credit unions throughout Ireland, of which Larne Credit Union is a member, organise the popular quiz which involves a first stage organised by local CU branches, followed by an area stage featuring winners from the local heats and a national final where teams from all 25 chapters covering Ireland compete for the coveted title.

Once again, all the schools in the Larne area were invited to enter a team in the 2017 competition which saw five teams compete last Friday morning at the branch offices.

The children from Larne & Inver, Linn, Moyle, Olderfleet and St. MacNissi’s primary schools battled well through 10 rounds of six questions making the contest a close one throughout.

However, St. MacNissi’s team emerged the winners scooping individual prizes plus a cheque of £100 for school funds.

They will now go through to the next round to be held in Ballymena in early March when they will meet all the winners from the other schools representing the 16 other credit unions in the Chapter area who will all be hoping to get through to the national final.

Chapter is the name given to a group of credit unions in the same part of the country that meets together to discuss and plan activities. There are 25 Chapters covering the whole of Ireland and the winners and second place teams from each Chapter competition will go forward to the final in Dublin in April. The prizes at the final will be presented by the President of the Irish League of Credit Unions, Brian McCrory, who is a member of Belfast Teachers’ CU.