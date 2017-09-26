St Louis celebrates top pupils

The academic and extra-curricular achievements of students at St Louis Grammar School have been recognised and rewarded at their annual senior prize distribution.

The event was attended by staff, pupils, parents and governors, and guest speaker, journalist Jamie Delargy.

GCSE 11A-Astar grades Alisija Sestakova, Nicole Reid, and Hannah Elliott.

Principal, Mr Rafferty, paid tribute to not only those students who achieved remarkable success, but to all senior students as St Louis’ celebrated its best ever results.

He said: “Only a token number of our student body is formally acknowledged for their excellence. In real terms, all of last year’s GCSE and A Level students were winners.

“We wish to acknowledge those superb results and achievements of our young people who completed public examinations last year.”

He reported that almost 97% of the school’s A Level students received A*-C grades across three or more subjects. Furthermore, almost 100% of students achieved seven A*-C grades at GCSE including Maths and English.

Roisin Ferris, winner of Gertrude Laverty trophy for dedication to school life

He said: “These outstanding results once again highlight that St Louis’ is in the top cohort of schools in Northern Ireland.

Special credit must go to Niamh Gould, who obtained an incredible four A* grades at A Level and has secured a place at Oxford University to read medicine. Martyn Doherty earned a phenomenal 11 A* GCSE grades. Not to be outdone, his twin brother, Patrick, secured 10 A* grades as did Neska Connon. Additionally, Roisin Ferris was worthy recipient of the Gertrude

Laverty trophy, awarded to a Year 14 student who has embodied the school ethos in their conduct throughout their seven years at the school.

“The results are testimony to hard work, pain, sacrifice and focus from students, teachers and parents. However, the reward will be everlasting in terms of preparation for careers and the euphoric feeling of high self-esteem and success. Almost every Year 14 student has achieved a place in third level courses this year with an increasing number accessing

Roisin Ferris, Damon Kelly, Caitlin Caldwell, and Keelan Faith were amongpupils at St Louis who achieved 3 A-Astar A Levels .

internships as a career pathway.”

ST Louis student, Niamh Gould (4Astars), top achiever at A Level pictured with Jamie Delargy

GCSE top achiever Martyn Doherty 11 A-stars pictured with Jamie Delargy who was the special guest speaker at the annual prize distribution.