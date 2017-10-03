St Louis celebrates top Junior pupils

St Louis’ Grammar School has recognised and celebrated the range of achievements of Key Stage Three students at their recent Junior Prize Giving Ceremony.

Vice Principal, Mr Whiteford, praised students on the exemplary approach they demonstrated towards their studies over the previous academic year and also their contributions to the many extracurricular activities available at St Louis’.

St Louis Best Junior Female Athlete 2017 Aimee Traynor at the Junior Prize Giving with Mr Henry and Ryan McFadden.

St. Louis’ had the honour of welcoming two very successful past pupils: Lynda Bonner OBE and Ryan McFadden.

Ms Bonner was awarded an OBE for her services to the treatment of venous thromboembolism (formation of blood clots in the vein).

Mr McFadden has just completed his degree in Aeronautical Engineering and is about to embark on a Masters course.

Both speakers expressed how their time at St Louis’ enabled them to achieve their dreams and encouraged the student audience to utilise every opportunity that is given to them throughout their time at the school.

St Louis Grammar Best Junior Male Athlete 2017 - Daniel McNicholl with Mr Henry and Ryan McFadden at the school's annual junior prize giving.

St Louis has extended congratulations to all students who received awards for full attendance, academic success, exceptional effort and sporting endeavours.

St Louis junior student who received the Bridgeen O'Neill Trophy for Year 10 pupil who promoted positive image of the school - Maeve Henry with Lynda Bonner OBE

Maeve McAuley, ST Louis Grammar's top performer Year 8 with Lynda Bonner OBE and Mrs Toner

St Louis Grammar student Jack Galloway who received the award for Top performer Year 10 at the junior prize giving pictured with Lynda Bonner OBE and Mrs Doherty