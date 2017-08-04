Sparkling occasion as couple celebrate Diamond wedding anniversary

Congratulations to Billy and Frances Ball from Straid, Ballyclare, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 18, 2017.
Love and best wishes have been extended to them by all the family.
(Picture kindly submitted).
