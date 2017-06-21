Sky’s the limit for primary schools at Larne Grammar STEM event

The sky was the limit at a special maths lesson delivered recently to a number of Larne primary schools.

Larne Grammar School were delighted to host Primary Six pupils from Olderfleet Primary School, Moyle Primary, Toreagh Primary and Larne and Inver PS for their annual numeracy based event.

Making rockets created lots of excitement amongst the primary pupils who attended the numeracy skills event at Larne Grammar.

Numeracy Coordinators from the five schools have been meeting over the past two years discuss how to manage the transition from Primary to Post Primary Mathematics as part of the Education Authority’s Cross Phase Partnership Plan.

The highlight of this plan, however, is the opportunity for pupils from the primary schools to come in to Larne Grammar School to take part in a numeracy based event.

This year’s event at Larne Grammar took on a STEM focus as David from Sentinus challenged the pupils to design and build their own rockets that would then be launched outside.

The pupils created some fantastic designs, including some with banners and flags.

Learning how to use maths to make rockets at the annual Numeracy based STEM event at Larne Grammar.

The best performing rockets turned out to be the most aerodynamic designs that included a nose cone and fins for stability.

Out on the school’s hockey pitch each group had the opportunity to send their rockets skywards with some incredible results. Mr Lambe, Numeracy Coordinator from Larne Grammar School, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to bring so many young people together to engage in a STEM event.

“It was even better to see how enthusiastic they were to take part.

“Who knows, today could be the start of a journey for some of them that sees them be the first person to walk on Mars!”

Ready to launch! One of the P6 pupils who attended Larne Grammar School for the Numeracy based STEM event.

*STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is a term that refers to the academic disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It is typically used when addressing education policy and curriculum choices in schools to improve competitiveness in science and technology development.

Recent reports indicate a need to ensure that Northern Ireland’s young people have the skills, knowledge and understanding in STEM-related subjects in order to take advantage of job opportunities in those fields.