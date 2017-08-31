Shoppers show their support for residents of Larne

The East Antrim ‘Side by Side’ service, operated by Alzheimer’s Society, and the CAP (Christians Against Poverty) Larne Debt Centre are the latest local organisations to benefit from Asda Foundation support through its Green Token Giving scheme, with each receiving a £500 donation.

Aimed at reducing isolation and loneliness for local people living with dementia, Alzheimer’s Society pairs volunteers with service users for activities ranging from shopping to eating out. Side by Side Co-ordinator, Aisleen Hamill, said: “We are really thrilled shoppers at Asda Larne have chosen our organisation to receive £500. The donation will go a long way in allowing our volunteers to help local users to get involved with enjoyable activities and hobbies – something which many of us take for granted.”

Asda Larne Community Champion, Catherine McCallion, is joined by Larne CAP Debt Centre Manager, Wendy Davidson, and Asda Larne General Store Manager, Stuart Legge, at the Green Token Giving donation board instore.

CAP Larne Debt Centre, which provides help to families and individuals struggling with their finances, will spend its £500 donation on practical support for service users. From food shopping to home heating bills, the organisation offers immediate help where needed – as well as ongoing financial advice from support workers in the community. Centre Manager, Wendy Davidson, said: “Our support workers get to know both the families and their budgets. From making a meal together to attending an event co-ordinated by the CAP Larne Debt Centre, the work our team carries out extends far beyond finances. As we look after over 30 families on an ongoing basis, the donation will make a real difference to the lives of Larne residents who are struggling with money.”