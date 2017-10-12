‘Set your imagination free’ by entering all-Ireland art contest

Larne Credit Union is calling on people in the town and district to ‘set their imagination free’ for the 2017 All Ireland Credit Union Art Competition.

The hugely popular annual competition, now in its 34th year, attracts up to 30,000 entries nationally each year through around 250 credit unions.

It is open to age groups across the spectrum, including children aged seven and under, right through to those agred 18 years and over.

There is also a Special Category for those with physical or intellectual disabilities.

This year’s ‘Set your imagination free’ theme is designed to give everyone, young and senior, full scope to express their thoughts, imaginings, and anything that inspires them. Participants are ecouraged to interpret the theme in any way they wish and to let their imagination alone set the rules for what they create.

Encouraging everyone from the Larne area to enter the competition, Sharon O’Donnell, Manager of Larne Credit Union, said: “We are always inundated with fantastic artworks for this competition each year and we expect this year to be no different, especially with the exciting new theme which really gives everyone the opportunity to give free reign to self-expression and creativity.

“People of all ages and from all backgrounds can participate in this event. It’s an important outlet for creative learning here in the Larne area and events such as this contribute to a thriving community.

“As always there will be some great prizes up for grabs so I would say to everyone to ‘set your imagination free’ this year and get involved.”

The annual competition is part of the Irish League of Credit Unions’ commitment to supporting the artistic development of both young and old in communities throughout Ireland. Producing and creating art can have many benefits for adults such as reducing stress and, for children, can nurture fine-motor skills and neural development.

Winners, runners-up and merit award-winners at local level will go on to represent the credit union at regional level and from there, winning artworks will go forward to national level.

Local winners will receive their prizes at a local ceremony and their artwork will be displayed as part of an art exhibition in the local Credit Union office.

National winners will receive cash prizes at an award ceremony to be held in Croke Park, Dublin, in February next year.

Entry forms are available now from Larne Credit Union, 31 Circular Road, Larne.

The closing date to submit finished entries to the Larne offices is Friday, November 10.