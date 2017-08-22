September launch for Diabetes UK support group in Larne

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland is launching a support group for people living with diabetes in Larne.

The free launch event will take place on Wednesday, September 13, at the Larne Town Hall and will offer the chance to hear from guest speakers, and meet others living with diabetes in the local area.

More and more people in Northern Ireland are affected by diabetes, whether being diagnosed themselves or caring for someone else with the condition.

There are over 100,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland including an estimated 12,000 people living with undiagnosed Type Two diabetes.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland National Care Advisor, Sara Carse, said: “We are really excited to be launching a new support group in the Larne area and hope that lots of people will come along to our launch event at Larne Town Hall on Wednesday, September 13.

“We have a range of experts who will talk about diabetes and offer advice, help and practical tips to live well with diabetes.

“We now have 26 local support groups and we are reaching more people in Northern Ireland than ever before. The work of our Diabetes UK support groups is vital in connecting the local diabetes community which only grows year on year.

“A lifelong condition can be overwhelming and isolating but it doesn’t have to be − we want to reach as many people living with diabetes, or caring for someone who has the condition, and let them know that there is support available,” said Sara.

She added: “We have found that belonging to a local group like ours makes a really positive impact on how you approach managing diabetes and the difference that support, whatever form that may take, can make.

“Come along to find out how Diabetes UK Northern Ireland can support you in your local area.”

The September launch will be a free event in two sessions, one in the morning at 10.30am, and the other in the evening, from 6pm. Refreshments will be provided.

To find out more about this event and other Diabetes UK Support Groups contact Diabetes UK Northern Ireland on 028 9066 6646 or email NIvolunteering@diabetes.org.uk.

Diabetes UK’s aim is creating a world where diabetes can do no harm and according to them, diabetes is affecting more people than any other serious health condition in the UK. There is currently no known cure for any type of diabetes but with the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life. For more information visit www.diabetes.org.uk