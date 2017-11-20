Seaview PS pupils get new computer suite

Seaview PS, Glenarm, has installed a dedicated computer suite with funding from The Extended Schools Programme and the PTA.

The new suite features 14 stations with a teacher station and interactive whiteboard, enabling all pupils to benefit from having their own machine to complete a variety of digital tasks.

Principal, Mr Barry Corr said: “Our ICT focus last year was preparation for the new assessment procedures and developing coding throughout the school. This year we continue that journey by ensuring all pupils have access to the new computer suite for at least one hour per week. We are also running an after-school club in term two.”

Seaview PS continues to progress following their ‘Very Good’ inspection in 2014 where the Inspectorate noted the school had the ‘capacity for sustained improvement.’