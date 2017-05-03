Saturday’s star shines at Goodwill Festival

Una Healy will headline the Friends’ Goodwill Festival, performing at the free concert at Sandy Bay Playing Fields in Larne on Saturday, May 20.

Una, one fifth of hugely successful girl band The Saturdays, who released her debut singer-songwriter album, The Waiting Game, earlier this year, said: “I’m really looking forward to performing at the Friends’ Goodwill Festival. I’ve spent the past two years writing and recording my debut solo album and I’m very excited about sharing it with my fans at what promises to be a fantastic event.”

Una joins a stellar line-up of performers and acts taking part in the Festival, including Jim Devine, The Broken String Band, Marty Mone, Dana Masters, Philomena Begley, Four Men and a Dog, Barry Kirwan and Niamh McGlinchey.

She will take to the stage at 9pm on the Saturday night, rounding off a packed schedule of performances throughout the day and evening. A full list of all of the artists performing can be found at midandeastantrim.gov.uk/friendsgoodwill