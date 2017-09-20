Santander Larne staff step out on the Bra Walk in aid of Action Cancer

Staff from Santander, Larne branch, took part in Action Cancer’s 10K ‘Bra Walk’ in June 2017.

Pictured here (from left to right) are Graham Ireland, Kate Kinny, Laura Gribben, Patrice McKeown and Mary Dalzell who together with their customers they raised an amazing £1576 for the charity.

They have extended thanks everyone who made a donation.

The money will be used for Action Cancer’s lifesaving breast screening service - Action Cancer provides free mammograms for ladies aged 40-49 and 70-plus.

(Photograph kindly submitted).