Salvation Army ‘Opening Doors’ for people in Larne

Larne Salvation Army group Opening Doors has marked its third anniversary of offering compassionate support and practical help.

Opening doors is open each Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm with a lunch being served on a Tuesday.

Opening Doors has marked its third anniversary in Larne. (submitted Pics).

Those who attend can, for example, play darts, read a book or just sit and enjoy someone to talk to and a cup of tea or coffee. Woodwork is part of the Thursday sessions.

The organisers are pleased to have had visits to the group from representatives of other organisations such as Citizens’ Advice, Network Personnel and Christians Against Poverty to offer specific support to individuals.

Captain Annemarie Cole, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Larne, said: “Opening doors is a lifeline to so many people; the volunteer-run programme gives people a chance to develop skills and make new friends.”

For more information about opening doors or The Salvation Army in Larne please contact Captain Annemarie Cole on 028 28267088 or emailannemrie.cole@salvationarmy.org.uk