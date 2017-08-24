Rotarians learn about the humaritarian work of ‘Samaritan’s Purse’

Rotarians in Carrickfergus have heard all about the work of a non denominational Christian humanitarian aid organisation which provides for people in need around the word. Club Past President Colin McCarthy welcomed May Doole, a volunteer with ‘Samaritan’s Purse’ as guest speaker to their latest meeting. Her talk focused on one aspect of their work – Operation Christmas Child – which provides gifts for children in poor or war torn parts of the world. She explained how their volunteers engage with churches, schools, companies and individuals to fill shoe boxes with gifts and how these are transported to areas of need.

Last year worldwide 11 million boxes were donated, 45,000 from N.I.