Robert Adair Jewellers celebrates 60 successful years

Renowned Ballymena business, Robert Adair Jewellers are inviting new and regular customers to help them celebrate their Diamond Anniversary by enjoying some sparkling special offers throughout October.

To mark 60 highly successful years in business, Robert Adair Jewellers based on Mill Street in Ballymena, are offering 50% off all Thomas Sabo jewellery in stock and up to three items of jewellery cleaned and polished free, when you mention this feature.

Established 60 years ago, Robert Adair is one of Northern Ireland’s longest established independent jewellers and diamond specialists. This highly respected family firm has built up an exceptional reputation for fine quality wedding and engagement rings, clocks and watches and their continued success after six decades in business is testament to the quality of jewellery and gift items they sell, the professionalism of their staff, and the outstanding service they offer to their ever growing clientele.

Robert Adairs have, since their establishment back in 1957, always been keen to move with the times and the business has come a long way since renowned watchmaker Robert Adair and his wife, Myrtle, first opened the doors at 12 Mill Street. Its steady success over the years necessitated expansion to larger premises in the early Eighties and the couple bought, and renovated, the prime site across the road at 47-49 Mill Street. The premises were expanded further to 47-51 Mill Street with the purchase of the shop next door and the complete refurbishment of both premises resulting in their current modern, bright and spacious premises which are appropriately named, “Diamond House”.

Those looking for that special something be it for a birthday, anniversary, Christmas present or retirement gift will find themselves spoilt for choice at the unmistakeable “Diamond House” premises on Ballymena’s Mill Street which are a veritable Aladdin’s cave of both the traditional and modern. As well as fine diamond rings, dress rings, engagement and eternity rings, Robert Adair and Diamond House also present a selection of quality gift items and some of the world’s finest examples of the horologist’s craft - from watches and wall clocks to mantel timepieces and grandfather clocks by leading brands. A fine selection of pre-owned watches by such famous names as Tag Heuer and Rolex are also in stock. Customers can also avail of skilled jewellery repair and an expert watch repair service, as well as battery fitting and pressure testing for water resistance, courtesy of their fully-fitted on-site workshop and can have a ring resized within an hour.

Customer service has always been important to the business.

“All our staff place a particular emphasis on enthusiastic, knowledgeable and efficient service,” says Robert and Myrtle’s son Stuart, who now runs the business.

Robert Adair Jewellers has, indeed, become renowned for going the extra mile and provides a free cleaning service for every ring that is purchased from their outstanding range which features engagement rings from just £150.

“We feel very privileged because every item we sell is part of a memory for someone,” said Stuart. “The business has been based on quality and personal service over its 60 years and that is the way we want to continue to grow as we look to the future.”