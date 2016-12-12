PIPS Larne thank fundraising Class of ‘96

PIPS Larne, which aims to save lives and support those affected by Suicide and Self-harm, with representatives of the Class of 1996 who raised £270 for PIPS at their recent reunion held in St Comgals Club. PIPS Larne have thanked ‘the Class, and Michele Magill, John Gillen, Aileen Craig and Patrice Haveron who organised the event and also Terry McCaughan and the St Comgals club who hosted the event free of charge. Pictured here is Carlee Letson of PIPS Larne with Michele Magill, John Gillen and Stephanie Bird.
(submitted Picture).
